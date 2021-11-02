Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 India launch soon: Features, specs, expected price, and all that we know so far

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has arrived in China and will make its way to India soon. Like the Redmi Note 10 series, the new lineup has brought three new devices - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. However, a fresh leak has now suggested that the vanilla Redmi Note 11 will launch as Redmi Note 11T in the country. While the other two models are supposed to be called Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

As per the tipster, Redmi Note 11 is codenamed "evergo". The Redmi Note 11 is powered by Dimenisty 810 chipset, whereas the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ ship with a Dimesnity 920 chipset. The two higher-end models come with almost identical specs besides the battery capacity and charging speeds. Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 11 ahead of the India launch.

Redmi Note 11: Specs and features

--The Redmi Note 11 lineup has been launched in China. But we are unaware as to when the brand will launch the Redmi Note 11 in the country. A leak from tipster Kacper Skrzypek (kacskrz) revealed that the standard Redmi Note 11 would be named Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11 Pro will be called Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be named as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The tipster further states that the Redmi Note 11 lineup of smartphones won't be rebranded for Global markets.

--In another leak, Poco M4 Pro 5G was spotted on Geekbench, which is supposed to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G. Currently, there hasn't been a word from Xiaomi on this, so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

--The Redmi Note 11 lineup has already been launched in China. So we're are aware of all the specifications of the Redmi Smartphones. It's currently unknown if the Indian models will carry the same specs as the Chinese variants, but this is what we know for now—the vanilla Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimesity 810 5G chipset powers it. The smartphone gets up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 11 sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. There's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone sports a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is also IP53 rated and gets a 3.5mm jack.

Redmi Note 11 camera setup

--Then there's the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which have almost identical specs. Both these smartphones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Moving ahead, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core Dimensity 910 chipset. It is based on a 6-nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Both the Pro models come with a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. While on the front, these smartphones carry a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The only difference between the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is in terms of battery and charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W charging. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ packs a 4500mAh battery with 120W charging.

Redmi Note 11 India launch

The Redmi Note 11 lineup arrived on October 28 in China. There's no information about the India launch yet. However, we are aware that Poco M4 Pro 5G will launch on November 9. This smartphone is supposed to be the rebranded Redmi Note 11. So it's possible that the upcoming Redmi Note 11 lineup may arrive on the same date.

Redmi Note 11 India price

The base variant of Redmi Note 11 with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 1,199 (around Rs 14,000). The Redmi Note 11 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage goes for CNY 1,599 (Rs 18,700 roughly). The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price has been set at CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,200).