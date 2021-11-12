Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 India launch: What we know so far

The Redmi Note 11 series launched in China a couple of weeks ago. And now reports around its global launch have begun to appear. According to the fresh leaks, Redmi Note 11 lineup will hit the global markets in Q1 2022. So we can expect to see the Redmi Note 11 lineup early in 2022 in India. Interestingly, the global models are reported to ship with Snapdragon chipsets, unlike MediaTek Dimensity on the Chinese variants.

Apart from the chipset change, Redmi Note 11 series is tipped to adopt a different rear panel. The Redmi Note 11 devices may also arrive with different names in the country. A previous report said that Redmi Note 11 would launch as Redmi Note 11T in the country. While the other two Pro models may arrive as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Here's everything we know so far about the Redmi Note 11 series, ahead of the India launch.

Redmi Note 11: Specs and features

--Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ last month in China. While Redmi is yet to announce the launch date for India, a new report from the Vietnamese website, The Pixel, hints towards a global launch in Q1 2022. The Redmi Note 11 series could arrive in India in early 2022 if the report turns out to be true. The same report states that the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets globally. These Snapdragon-powered Redmi Note 11's are tipped to launch in China again but with different names.

--We can expect Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 11 models with Snapdragon SoCs under different monikers like Redmi Note 11T or similar branding. We will have to wait to see what Xiaomi prefers.

--The exact reason for the switch to the Snapdragon chipsets is not clear. But a leaker says that it may be due to a shortage of supply of Dimensity chipsets in the Xiaomi facility. The tipster also states that global models could ship with Snapdragon 779G Plus and Snapdragon 695 chipsets.

Redmi Note 11

--It has also been reported that the Redmi Note 11 smartphones will be announced under different names in India. The leak from tipster Kacper Skrzypek (kacskrz) reveals that the standard Redmi Note 11 would be named Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11 Pro will be called Xiaomi 11i, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be named as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The tipster further states that the Redmi Note 11 lineup of smartphones won't be rebranded for Global markets. Apart from this, Redmi may use a different rear panel on global variants.

--The Redmi Note 11 series has been launched in China. So we are aware of the complete details of the Redmi smartphones. It's currently unknown if the Indian models will carry the same specs as the Chinese variants, but this is what we know for now -- the vanilla Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimesity 810 5G chipset powers it. The smartphone gets up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 11 sports a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. There's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone sports a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is also IP53 rated and gets a 3.5mm jack.

--Then there's the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which have almost identical specs. Both these smartphones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Moving ahead, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core Dimensity 910 chipset. It is based on a 6-nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Both the Pro models come with a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. While on the front, these smartphones carry a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The only difference between the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is in terms of battery and charging. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W charging. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ packs a 4500mAh battery with 120W charging.

Redmi Note 11 India launch

The Redmi Note 11 series arrived on October 28 in China. Although Redmi hasn't opened up about the India launch, a new report suggests that the lineup will arrive in Q1 2022 globally. Going by the report, we can expect the India launch in early 2022.

Redmi Note 11 India price

The Indian price of the Redmi Note 11 series of smartphones is not known. But we do know the China price of the Redmi smartphones. The base variant of Redmi Note 11 with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 1,199 (around Rs 14,000). The Redmi Note 11 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage goes for CNY 1,599 (Rs 18,700 roughly). The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price has been set at CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,200).