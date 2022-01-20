Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G marketing material leaked online ahead of global launch

The Redmi Note 11 Pro global variant marketing material has popped up on the internet, shedding more light on the phone's key specifications. The Redmi Note 11 series is due to arrive in global markets on January 26th.

There will be two models as part of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series; Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Both the smartphones have been passing through multiple certification websites. These listings have also divulged a lot of key details about the upcoming handsets ahead of their official unveiling.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G make use of an AMOLED screen instead of an LCD. The display is 6.67 inch and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Note 11 Pro will come in two variants Note 11 Pro (4G only) and Note 11 Pro 5G. The 5G variant will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Whereas, the Redmi Note 11 Pro (4G model) will make use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will come with a 108 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 megapixel telemacro sensor. Upfront, the phone houses a 16 megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. In addition to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the handset also supports the face unlock feature.

Both the smartphones will have a 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. But, Xiaomi might be including a 67W charger inside the box instead of a 120W charger.

The smartphones will reportedly ship with 8GB of RAM and offer 256GB of onboard storage capacity. It will boot Android 11 OS out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

In terms of connectivity options, the Redmi Note 11 Pro offers a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Aside from that, it supports NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, and dual-SIM card support. Lastly, the phone is 8.3 mm thick, and it weighs only 207 grams.