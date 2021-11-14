Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G launch: Specs, features, and expected India price

Xiaomi launched the Note 11 series comprising the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+ last month in China. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 11 series in India as well. The smartphone will be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 which was launched in China late last month.

The standard model said to be released in India is the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are also rumored to arrive in India with the altered name of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge monikers, respectively.

Redmi is said to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30. Xiaomi usually brings the Note series to India in the first quarter of the year. The Redmi Note 10 line-up was introduced in the first week of March this year.

The Note 11 was recently rebranded as the Poco M4 Pro 5G for the global markets. Poco is yet to confirm any plans of launching the M4 Pro 5G in India.

Specifications and Features

It is tipped to come in three variants with the base variant offering 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 of internal storage. The mid variant offers 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage while the top end variant is equipped with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB onboard storage. All the variants are believed to support a MicroSD slot for an additional storage expansion.

The Redmi Note 11T succeeded the existing Redmi Note 10T in China.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is also expected to have a Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6 inch IPS LCD FullHD+ 90Hz display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via USB Type-C, according to the leaks. It will boot Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

In the optics department, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel primary camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor. Additionally, it will come with a 16 megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The handset will be available in Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue colour options.

Expected Price

The Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India is said to start at Rs 16,999 according to various reports and leaks for the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 11T 5G India price for the mid-tier 6GB RAM model with 128GB for Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM model with 128GB will be priced at Rs 19,999.

The Redmi Note 10 was launched at Rs 12,499 last year but is currently selling for Rs 13,999 after receiving multiple price hikes.