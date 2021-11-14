Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro may launch in India soon

Xiaomi boasts an impressive array of devices under its Redmi branding. These include smartphones, wearables, and a slew of other devices. The launch of Redmi's Smart Band Pro in India has been tipped. Redmi took the wraps off Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite during a launch event in China last month.

Last month screenshots showing the Indian BIS certification of the Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2, and the Redmi Watch 2 Lite were leaked online. The devices passing through the certification website imply they are around the corner.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 194 × 368 pixels with 282-pixel density, 100 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The smart band is compatible with all handsets running Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later using the Xiaomi Wear/Xiaomi Wear Lite apps.

There is an always-on display option. The build of the fitness tracker is 2.5D tempered glass. The whole thing weighs a mere 15 grams. The device offers a collection of over 110 training modes, including Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Hiking, Trail Run, Trekking, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Machine, Rowing Machine, Jumping Rope, HIIT, Yoga, Freestyle.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro has a number of updated health monitoring features, such as monitoring blood oxygen saturation levels during sleep, which is vital to health, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Other notable features include menstrual tracking, stress level monitoring, and deep breathing exercises.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is easy to charge with a magnetic charger providing and the 200 mAh battery provides up to 14 days of battery life from one charge, and 5 minutes of charging is enough to use the device for 2 days.

It is important to note that the fitness bracelet can withstand immersion in water with a pressure of up to 5 ATM and it can be worn while swimming and even in the shower! The smart band can be set up and configured using the new Xiaomi Wear App and is now compatible with Strava and Apple Health services.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will be succeeding last year's well-received Redmi Smart Band. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is likely to go official in India on November 30 alongside the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone.

There is still no word from Xiaomi about the pricing or the colour options that will be available in India. It is currently available in a single Black colour option globally.