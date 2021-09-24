Xiaomi reveals new Civi smartphone with triple rear cameras and curved display, launch on September 27

Xiaomi has revealed an upcoming smartphone which is launching on September 27 in China. The smartphone maker has posted some teasers flaunting the design of the new phone. The smartphone will be called Xiaomi Civi and is expected to be a rebranded version of the CC series which was launched first in 2019. The line-up seems to be focus on good looks much like the Mi 11 Lite from earlier this year. It could be an effort from Xiaomi to eat into Vivo's market share.

Xiaomi has put out a video and teaser on Chinese social media handle Weibo which suggest that the Civi may come with triple rear cameras. Xiaomi has not revealed the specifications or features of the phone. However, the image of the retail box used hints at the absence of a charging adapter.

The poster shared by Xiaomi confirms that the Civi will come with triple rear cameras. It may have a curved display and an anti-glare glass back. The other design elements given away by the teaser include a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a primary microphone hole, and a SIM card slot at the bottom of the handset.

You can also see a secondary microphone hole on the top of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone, along with an IR blaster and another speaker griller. Since the retail box is slimmer than usual, we can assume that Xiaomi will not bundle a charger with the phone. The retail box looks similar to the iPhone 13 series which is designed to cut back on plastic waste.

The exact features of the phone will be known during the launch event but, a recent TENAA listing had suggested some similarities with the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The latter was launched in global markets recently. It comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 4,250mAh battery. The upcoming Xiaomi Civi is expected to carry similar features.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and with up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will also be interesting to see if the Civi series makes it to India or not.