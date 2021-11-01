Xiaomi says it sold over 5 lakh units of Redmi Note 11 series in an hour

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 11 series amid much hype last week, comprising three new Redmi phones - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. The series was to go on sale in China on Monday, and it seems like the anticipation around the new phones has translated to a very welcoming reception for the phones in Xiaomi's home country.

Following the start of the sale today, Xiaomi claims that it has sold more than 500,000 units of the Redmi Note 11 series within one hour. In the first 52 minutes and 11 seconds of the phones going on sale, Xiaomi says that it generated around 4 billion Yuan through the devices. Of these, over 2 billion Yuan were recorded within the 1 minute and 45 seconds of the sale.

The sales figure has been shared in a new report by GizmoChina. The numbers show an astounding demand for phones in Xiaomi's home country. Though this was anticipated in the first place, a similar success was seen for the Redmi Note 10 series in India since its debut in the country earlier this year. Within three months of the launch, Xiaomi had managed to sell more than 20 lakh units of the Redmi Note 10 phones in India.

Naturally, the successive series was expected to see similar sales in any market it launches. However, while Xiaomi has already begun to see success for the phones in its home country, it is unclear if the company will bring the phones to India anytime soon. The ongoing chip shortage in the world will likely play a major role in this decision.

As for the current availability in China, the vanilla model in the series, the Redmi Note 11, starts retailing at CNY 1199 (about Rs 14,000). This model comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Pro variants, starting with the Redmi Note 11 Pro, have been priced at CNY 1599 (around Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Finally, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ starts for CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200). There is also a Redmi Note 11 Yibo edition for sale, with a unique Green-finish, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, for CNY 2699, or roughly around Rs 31,500.

Based on these prices and the upgrades that the new Redmi phones carry over the preceding series, we estimated the price at which the Redmi Note 11 series might debut in India. You can have a look at these predicted prices here. To check out the specifications on the phones and the new Redmi Watch 2, read here.