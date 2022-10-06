Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro launched: Specs, price, India launch and all other details

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has launched in the global market alongside the latest Xiaomi 12T series. The smart band is a much-upgraded version of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 model, which comes with a usual pill-shaped design. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro offers a rectangular glass display and the design more or less looks similar to the Honor Band 7. Unlike the previous models, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro provides a smartwatch experience instead of a smart band feel.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro sports an AMOLED Always-on display, and comes with built-in GPS for seamless navigation, GNSS support, water resistance and a long-lasting battery life. The company claims that the smart band can offer a 12-day battery life on a single charge. Let's take a closer look at the price and specification of Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro and whether it will make it to the Indian market or not.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro price

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro has been launched at the price of EUR 99, which translates to Rs 8,100. It comes in 6 colours, including pink, blue, black, orange, white and green. Additionally, Xiaomi has also launched two new vegan strap options with leather-like and silicone straps in Pine Green and Moon Grey, respectively. Moreover, the rectangular dial also comes with two colour variants - Light gold and Graphite grey.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro India launch details?

Xiaomi has always introduced all its smart bands in India and we expect the company to follow the same strategy for the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro. While the company hasn't confirmed official details of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro India launch, we can expect the device to go official in the upcoming months. Usually, the smart band model that Xiaomi launches in India is the same as the global variant and it could be the same for Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro specification

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326ppi. The display sports a 280 x 456 pixels resolution and also offers Always-on-Display (AOD). The band weighs 20.5 grams and is 11mm in width.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro houses a 235mAh battery, which the company claims lasts up to 12 days in typical usage mode and 6 days in heavy usage mode. The smart band also comes with support for 5ATM water resistance and remote camera/music controls.

Some of the other key features of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro include -- continuous heart rate tracking, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, 110+ sports mode, built-in voice assistance with Alexa and more.

