Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control launched in India, price set under Rs 5000

Xiaomi has launched its second ever smart speaker in India. With the launch of the smart speaker, Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio of smart home appliances. The Xiaomi smart speaker comes with new and improved features such as IR Control, Smart home control center, Balanced sound field, LED clock display and much more. The speaker comes with a built-in smart voice assistant and Bluetooth 5.0. It features a 1.5 inch mono speaker which delivers a power-packed performance.

Talking about the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, "Being one of the top three smart speaker brands in the country[1], we have a deep understanding of our consumer's needs and preferences. In line with that, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) from the house of Xiaomi that truly captures the brand's vision of innovation. The smart speaker is the perfect amalgamation of unique features and the latest technological offerings, making it the smart centre for your homes. It is a great package that offers convenience and quality, simultaneously enabling customers to enjoy diverse multimedia options. Our endeavor is to deliver the best and Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is the validation of the same."

Xiaomi Smart Speaker: Price and availability

Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control has been launched at Rs 4,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores.

Xiaomi Smart Speaker: Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart speaker has been elegantly crafted. It comes with an LED display that supports adaptive brightness which adjusts to the light in the room. The smart speaker can be used as an alarm and choose their favorite songs, singers, genres, and scenes when setting the alarm.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker comes with an IR control, a voice remote control for home appliances that infuses new life into conventional non-smart devices. The speaker is integrated with Google Assistant, which can let consumers connect the device to Xiaomi Home App followed by Google Home app to create a smart home experience.

