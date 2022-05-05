Xiaomi Super Sale live, offers on Redmi Note 11 series, smart TVs, laptops and more

Xiaomi Super Sale is currently live for customers in India. The online shopping sale will go on till May 9, where customers can buy smartphones, laptops, TVs and other electronic products from Xiaomi and Redmi at a discounted price. During the sale, Xiaomi is offering a discount on the latest Redmi Note 11 series as well.

Starting with Redmi smartphones, the Redmi Note 11 can be bought for Rs 10,740 during the Xiaomi Super Sale. The Redmi Note 11 price in India at launch was Rs 12,999. With the Rs 1,000 prepaid discount and other offers, the effective price drops down to Rs 10,749 for the base model. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which was launched recently, can be bought for Rs 18,999 during the sale. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus for the device during the Super Sale.

Redmi Note 10S, which is a predecessor phone of the Note 11S, can be bought for Rs 10,749. Customers can avail a Rs 1,500 prepaid discount offer to buy the phone at a lower price. Similarly, the Redmi Note 10T 5G can be bought for Rs 10,249 during the Xiaomi Super Sale.

Xiaomi or Mi smartphones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G can also be bought at a discounted price. During the Xiaomi Super Sale, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G price in India drops to Rs 30,999. This includes a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on top of other offers. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, which was launched last year in India, can be bought for Rs 17,499 during the sale. The offer price includes a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus as well.

Redmi smart TVs are also available for a discounted price during the sale. The entry-level Redmi smart TV 32-inch HD model can be purchased for Rs 10,249. The offer price includes a Rs 1,000 prepaid discount. Similarly, there is the Mi TV 4A 32-inch, which can be bought for Rs 13,249 during the sale with a prepaid discount and other offers.

Xiaomi is also offering discounts and deals on its laptops in India. The RedmiBook 15 can be bought for as low as Rs 30,999 during the sale. The Mi Notebook Ultra, which is Xiaomi's premium offering in the laptop category, can be bought for Rs 50,499.