Xiaomi Super Sale: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Mi NoteBook Ultra and Redmi TVs available with discounts

Xiaomi has put up offers on a range of its products under its new Xiaomi Super Sale. To run from March 11 to March 15, the sale will see Xiaomi products including smartphones, smart televisions, laptops accessories, and other ecosystem products be available at a discount. In addition, buyers will be able to avail other offers on the products too.

For instance, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC bank cards and Credit EMI. Other than this, the prices of numerous Xiaomi branded products have been slashed during the sale. Here is a look at the savings you can make on Xiaomi devices during the sale.

Xiaomi smartphones on sale

A total of 12 Xiaomi smartphones have been listed under the sale and will see discounts on their prices. These include the Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9 series, and the Xiaomi 11 series. The maximum discount of Rs 21,000 is seen on the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. Buyers can also use discount coupons, as listed under each of the phones in the sale.

Xiaomi smart TVs on sale

Seven Xiaomi TVs have been put up for sale with a discounted price. These belong to the Mi TV series as well as the Redmi Smart TV series and come in various sizes. For maximum savings, buyers can opt for the Mi TV 5X 50-inch smart TV, which is retailing with a discount of Rs 22,000 on its original price of Rs 59,999.

Xiaomi laptops on sale

Two models of RedmiBook and two models of Mi NoteBook have been listed with discounted prices during the Xiaomi sale. All of these see a substantial price cut during the sale. RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition, for instance, is going up on sale at a price of Rs 35,499, down from its original Rs 51,999. RedmiBook 15 Pro sees an almost similar discount, retailing at Rs 43,499 instead of Rs 59,999.

Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra are also on sale, with a discounted price of Rs 54,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. The prices have been cut down from their original costs of Rs 69,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively, meaning a discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 22,000 respectively.

Xiaomi lifestyle products on sale

Those interested can also look at devices like Mi Smart Band 5 to make some savings. The smartband is retailing for Rs 1,000 less than its original price of Rs 2,999. Redmi Earbuds 2C also see a similar discount and price tag, while other products like Mi Power Bank 3i and Mi Beard Trimmer 1C are up for sale at a discount of around Rs 300 to Rs 400.