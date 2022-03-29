Xiaomi tablet is launching in India soon and at an affordable price tag

Xiaomi announces the launch of its first-ever tablet in India. The Chinese tech giant announced the launch of its first tablet in the country via an official Twitter post on Tuesday. While the tech giant hasn't revealed which tablet model will hit the Indian market, we assume it could be the Mi Pad 5, which has been available in China since last year.

The landing page of the upcoming tablet shows a timer of two days, which is likely when the company will announce more details about the tablet or simply launch it. The company has created a dedicated page for the upcoming Xiaomi tablet with a "notify me" button.

Mi Pad 5 India launch imminent

Xiaomi launched the Mi Pad 5 and the Mi Pad 5 Pro in China last year in August. It is likely that the company will launch the Mi Pad 5 as the first tablet from the company in India. Maybe, if the response is positive, the Pro model will follow later.

The same model of the Mi Pad 5 may hit the Indian shores. It includes an 11-inch LCD display with 2560x1600 screen resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, and TrueTone. It also supports Dolby Vision and runs MIUI. The Mi Pad 5 gets support for high-resolution audio and Dolby Atmos.

The device comes packed with an 8720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There's a dual-camera setup on the rear panel, including a 13-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary lens.

In terms of pricing, the Mi Pad 5 starts at an aggressive price of CNY 1999, which roughly translates to Rs 23,000, for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at a price of CNY 2299, which translates to around Rs 26,300.

Currently, there are no details on the India pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi tablet, but it is likely to be affordable and primarily target students. It will not be wrong to say that with the upcoming tablet, Xiaomi will aim to take on the likes of the Realme Pad, which starts at Rs 13,899 for the Wifi model with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.