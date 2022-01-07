Xiaomi teases Hyperphone launch for India, can be Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi teased the launch of another smartphone after introducing the Xiaomi 11i series in India on Thursday. The two new smartphones were launched during an online event which concluded by teasing a 'Hyperphone'. Yes, that's what Xiaomi is calling this upcoming smartphone, without revealing its name or details. Last year, Xiaomi had promoted the Mi 11 Ultra as a 'Superphone' in India and the upcoming Hyperphone is most likely to feature 120W fast charging just like Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Even though Xiaomi hasn't revealed the details of this smartphone, it can actually be the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The smartphone was introduced in other markets last year but, is yet to be launched in India. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 120W fast charging. The smartphone is also equipped with high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

There is also a chance that Xiaomi is talking about the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro here. The flagship phone was introduced in China in last week of December and it won't be a surprise if the smartphone maker decides to bring it to India. This phone also supports 120 fast charging and packs an even better Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

In either case, the launch may happen very soon. The teaser shown by Xiaomi reads 'coming soon' which means it is only a matter of time before the smartphone maker updates its existing line-up.

To recall, the Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 649 (around Rs 54,600) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model at EUR 699 (around Rs 58,800) and a top-of-the-line 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option at EUR 749 (around Rs 63,000).

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, Xiaomi 11T Pro houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided dual stereo speakers along with Harman Kardon. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging.