Xiaomi teases new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone, launch soon

Xiaomi has teased a new smartphone launch for India. The upcoming smartphone will be launched under the Redmi sub-brand. The teaser of the phone was shared by Redmi India social media handle as well as by Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain. The social media posts do not reveal the name or specifications of the device but hint that it could be part of the Redmi Note 11 series.

The teaser says a new Note 1S is coming while the tweet itself reads - Are you cted for a -able step up? This confirms that the phone will be launched as part of the Redmi Note line-up. The upcoming smartphone can be the Redmi Note 11S.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China last year and included three smartphones - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. Redmi India has already launched the Note 11T 5G in the country as the first Redmi Note 11 series phone. It was a rebranded variant of the Note 11.

The other two phones were also rebranded in India as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11 HyperCharge.

The Redmi Note 11S has been spotted on multiple certification websites. The smartphone is expected to be another affordable option from Xiaomi. It is likely to get a high refresh display but it will be interesting to see if Xiaomi uses an AMOLED or LCD panel here.

The Redmi Note 11S is likely to be powered by a MediaTek chipset and should support 5G. It can have a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel OV2A OmniVision macro sensor. While at the front, it may get a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

We should expect to hear more from Xiaomi as the launch nears.