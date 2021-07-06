Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch, here is what to expect

Xiaomi is adding another smartphone to its Redmi Note 10 series yes, that will be the fifth but, also the first to have 5G connectivity. The smartphone maker has teased a new smartphone which seems to be a Redmi Note 10T 5G a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. That's an interesting call too as the latter has already been rebranded for the Indian market as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The new smartphone has also been teased on Amazon India which means that the official launch is not that far.

To recall, Xiaomi had introduced the Redmi Note series in India in March. It included the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It has also added the Redmi Note 10S to the line-up. However, all the smartphones only had 4G connectivity. The upcoming Redmi Note 10T 5G will be the first with a 5G chip and will compete against the Realme 8 5G.

Xiaomi has teased the smartphone saying that it will be something 'Fast and Futuristic.' It didn't reveal the name of the smartphone but the url mentions Redmi Note 10 5G. The only other detail we know right ow is that the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India.

However, it is expected to have similar features as the Redmi Note 10 5G. This may include a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. The smartphone is also expected to come with triple rear cameras - a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front is likely to house an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C charging port. It packs a 5000mAh battery and ships with an 18W fast charger. Interestingly, the Poco M3 Pro 5G supported 22.5W fast charging but the chipset restricted the capability to 18W.

The upcoming Redmi phone will compete with Realme Narzo 30 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and more.