Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi 10 Prime (2022) in India soon

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi may soon introduce the Redmi 10 Prime (2022) in India. The smartphone maker launched the Redmi 10 Prime in the country only a few months ago and, according to leaker Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz), is already looking to add the 2022 model to the line-up. The launch timeline of the phone has not been revealed but it will be called the Redmi 10 Prime (2022) which means the phone should arrive next year. It has already been spotted on multiple certification websites.

The leaker suggests that Xiaomi may actually rebrand the Redmi Note 11 4G as the Redmi 10 Prime (2022) in India. The Redmi Note 11 4G was launched in China only recently. Of course, Xiaomi is yet to confirm any of these details as of now.

If the Redmi 10 Prime (2022) is indeed the Redmi Note 11 4G, then you can expect it to feature a Helio G88 SoC, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, and a 6.5-inch FullHD+ LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, which can automatically switch to 45Hz when you are reading something and 60Hz when watching a video. The rear panel houses a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There should be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

The phone is also likely to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C port, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. Redmi should pack a 5,000 mAh battery in the phone with 18W charging support. The smartphone should also support 9W reverse wired charging and ship with a 22.5W power adapter.

In China, the Redmi Note 11 4G comes in three colour options. The Indian variant may have different colours altogether though. It is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for around Rs 11,620 and 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage at around Rs 12,744. Xiaomi should definitely consider bringing the phone to India, given that it hasn't launched too many phones around Rs 10,000 lately. Even the Note series starts at Rs 13,999 now.

Meanwhile, Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 11T in India and also a new storage variant of the Redmi Note 10S. The new 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 17,499. The base variant of the phone still starts at 14,999.