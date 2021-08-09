Xiaomi to gift Mi 11 Ultra to each Indian athlete who won a medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Xiaomi on Sunday announced that it will gift a unit of its flagship smartphone Mi 11 Ultra to each Indian athlete who won a medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. The announcement was made by Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain through his Twitter handle. Manu tweeted that the smartphone maker values the grit and dedication that it takes to win an Olympics medal. He added that as a gesture of thanks Xiaomi will "humbly gift a Mi 11 Ultra to all the Indian Olympic medal winners. Super phone for Super Heroes."

The Tokyo Olympics saw the best ever performance from the Indian contingent. The nation won a total of seven medals its highest ever surpassing the six medals in 2012 Olympics. The performance was led by Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won a Gold on the last day of Olympics 2020. This was India's first ever Gold in athletics in the history of Olympic Games.

Apart from Neeraj, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia were the other atheletes to win medals at Tokyo. Xiaomi will give a Mi 11 Ultra unit to all of these athletes. Manu confirmed that each member of the Indian men's hockey team will also get a smartphone, albeit the Mi 11X. The Indian hockey team won a Bronze medal at the games the first in this sport since 1980.

The Government of India as well as different state governments have also announced prizes for the athletes that did well in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi's flagship smartphone for 2021. It comes with top of the line features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6.67-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display supports 120Hz and one of the largest sensors on a smartphone camera. The Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel 1/1.12-inch primary camera sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 120x zoom.

One of the highlights of the phone is an additional 1.1-inch AMOLED display which sits next to the rear camera module. This can be used to check date, time and notifications. It can also double up as the viewfinder for the rear camera, allowing you click selfies with it. The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone ships with a 55W fast charger inside the box though.