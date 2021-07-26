Xiaomi to introduce memory expansion technology with the MIUI 13, provide 3GB additional RAM on phones

Xiaomi is expected to introduce MIUI 13 sometime in the second half of 2021. The custom Android skin will power next generation Xiaomi and Poco smartphones. While it may bring a lot of new features, one exciting update can be the memory expansion technology which will allow users to get additional 3GB of RAM on their devices. The technology is similar to the virtual RAM which we have already seen on the Oppo and Vivo smartphones.

According to a Weibo user. Xiaomi is planning to introduce a similar memory expansion technology with the MIUI 13. This technology will take some memory from phone's internal storage and allot it to the RAM to enhance device's multitasking capabilities and gaming.

The technology allows a maximum of 3GB storage to be allotted towards RAM. This expands the onboard RAM and helps with the performance. For example, if you are using the 8GB RAM variant of the phone, the technology will convert it into a 8GB RAM + 3GB RAM variant. This feature was initially seen on PCs, especially those designed for gaming but, has been becoming popular on smartphones as well.

One of the biggest advantages of RAM expansion is that it eventually increases the life of your smartphone and allows you to get a sustainable performance.

Xiaomi is yet to announce the feature officially but, leaks suggest that it is planning to bring this technology to all smartphones. The feature will be available in the Settings menu and users will have the option to turn it on or off as per their needs.

The leak also comes days after Xiaomi has rolled out an update for the Redmi Note Pro 5G that allows users to add 2GB of RAM taken from the phone's storage. The smartphone is not available in India.

Apart from this, MIUI 13 should also bring new animations, new app icons, new wallpaper options, and a number of new privacy and security features. The company is expected to host an event mid-August and that's when the new operating system can be announced. However, a lot of Xiaomi smartphones are yet to get MIUI 12.5 update.