Xiaomi to launch 3 Redmi Note 12 phones in India in January: What we know

Xiaomi India has confirmed the company will launch three smartphones under its Redmi Note series on January 5. The lineup now includes Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro Plus. As the names suggest, the Note 12 series will succeed the Note 11 series from last year. Xiaomi's Note series is particularly crucial to the company's history and catapulted its success in the Rs 20,000 sub-category. Over the last few years, Samsung, Oppo, and Realme have launched notable phones in the same category, though Xiaomi enjoys the largest smartphone share in India as of September 2022 (Counterpoint data).

All three smartphones have been launched in China, and the India-specific variants are likely to have the same specifications. That means we can expect the regular Redmi Note 12 to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel primary camera, an IP53 rating, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Notably, it could also be a highly affordable 5G phone in the Indian market.

The next in line would be the Redmi Note 12 Pro, to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone display could also support Dolby Vision tech for a better viewing experience. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It may also carry a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, while Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will offer 200W fast charging.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will take the game to the next level with its eye-catching hardware. It will be the first Redmi smartphone to have 120W fast charging and a 200-megapixel primary camera.

There are no details about the Indian prices yet, though the Redmi Note 12 series price would start at Rs 15,000, and go up to Rs 30,000. This would also make it the most expensive Redmi Note smartphone in India yet.