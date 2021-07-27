Xiaomi to launch first ever RedmiBook in India on August 3

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the first-ever RedmiBook in India on August 3, 2021. It had entered the laptop category last year with the launch of Mi Notebook series and had later added Horizon editions to the line-up. The company has not revealed any information about the upcoming product but has put out a teaser suggesting its design. Going by Xiaomi's history, one should expect the Redmibook to pack some powerful specifications at an aggressive price.

The company says that the upcoming laptop will be targeted towards students, startups, or creative personals. This will be the first ever Redmi laptop and just like other products under the sub-brand might be more affordable than the previous Xiaomi laptops in India. Xiaomi is using the tagline Super Start Life, which is currently running on its social media handles.

"Last year, Redmi became more than a smartphone brand with a phone-plus strategy. We have launched products that would complement your phone and your lifestyle, like power banks, earbuds, and smart bands. This year, we took a step further and ventured even into the smart television segment. And now, we have something very interesting coming up. Are you ready to #SuperStart life with #RedmiBook?" the company said in its invite.

It has also asked the users to choose the colour options for the upcoming product. These include Dark Metal, Coal Black, Charcoal Grey or Moon Grey. The design teased by Xiaomi reveals noticeable bezels around the screen. The positive side to this is that there is a built-in webcam at the top of the lid, which was missing on the Mi Notebooks. The bottom comes with Redmi branding.

The design teased by Xiaomi on its social media handles is very close to the Mi NoteBook Air 13.3 which is already selling in China. Other reports suggest that Xiaomi may launch the Mi Notebook Pro 14, Mi Notebook Ultra 15.6 laptops in India. However, Xiaomi has made no announcements regarding that, yet.