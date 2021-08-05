Xiaomi to launch Mi Mix 4 with under display camera on August 10, here is what we know

After days of speculations and interest, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching the next Mi Mix series smartphone early August. The Mi Mix 4 will be launched on August 10, Xiaomi confirmed through a post on Weibo. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have major improvements on the existing Mi Mix 3 and Mi Mix 3 5G devices. One of these will be the presence of an under-display camera. This will make the Mi Mix 4 the first smartphone in the commercial market to have an under-display camera.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch a number of other products on the same day. This may include other smartphones and new tablets. Interestingly, it is hosting this event just one day before Samsung's famous Galaxy Unpacked launch where it is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Z Fold with S Pen support.

The battle between the two smartphone makers has picked up lately with Xiaomi beating Samsung to grab the top spot in Europe for the very first time in second quarter of this year. Xiaomi's recent growth is driven by its push towards the premium and flagship categories as well as the popularity of affordable Redmi line-up.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had confirmed in February this year that the company will be launching a Mi Mix series smartphone in 2021 itself. Even though the company is yet to talk about the specifications of the device, reports suggest that Mi Mix 4 could feature a completely invisible under-display selfie camera and a secondary display at the back. The latter is expected to be something similar to what we saw on the Mi 11 Ultra earlier this year.

The Mi Mix 4 is also rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and carry a triple rear camera setup, with a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. We should expect to hear more about the phone as we move closer to next week's launch.

The other devices Xiaomi is expected to launch on the same day include the rumoured Mi CC 11 and the company's new tablets. There are rumours that Xiaomi is currently working on the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Lite as three of its new Android tablet models.