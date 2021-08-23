Xiaomi to launch Mi TV 5X on August 26 during Mi Smarter Living 2022

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch a new smart TV during its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event which is scheduled for August 26, 2021. The electronics maker had previously announced that it will launch the Mi Notebook, Mi Band 6 and a few other products during the same event. Xiaomi hosts the Mi Smarter Living event annually to introduce new IoT products. This year's event will be hosted virtually. Mi Smarter Living 2022 event will be streamed live at 12 noon on the mentioned date.

Xiaomi has already launched its 75-inch smart TV in India this year. It also introduced the first Redmi TV series in the country in March. Now, Xiaomi has announced the Mi TV 5X which will succeed the Mi TV 4X. The dedicated microsite for the upcoming smart TV has also gone live and gives some idea about its features without revealing much.

Xiaomi is teasing the Mi TV 5X for a metal build with a full-screen narrow-bezel design, and Dolby audio for an immersive audio experience. The company has confirmed that the Mi TV 5X will feature 40W stereo speakers. This seems like a major upgrade as most smart TVs have lately been shipping with either 24W or 30W speaker systems.

The Mi TV 5X is also confirmed to have support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

"The Mi TV 5X is a category-defining, one-of-a-kind product that enhances all your cinematic experience like no other. Awaken your senses with the wonder Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and indulge in an entertainment experience straight out of the future, today," a tweet from Mi TV India's official handle said.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will unveil a new generation of Mi Patchwall UI with curated content and a new 'Must See' section. The TV will also have support for Google Assistant using far-field microphones. It might be launched in a 55-inch model. Xiaomi may also introduce more screen sizes of the same TV.

Meanwhile, the company will also launch the next generation of Mi Notebook laptops on the same day. The new Mi Notebook is expected to come with a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor for security, and the latest Intel Core processor. The pricing of both these products will be known during the launch event.