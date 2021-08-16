Xiaomi to launch Redmi 10 soon, here is what you should expect

Xiaomi has officially started teasing the Redmi 10 and the affordable smartphone may launch very soon. Xiaomi is yet to announce an official launch date but, there have reports suggesting that the new device may come soon. The Redmi 10 will sit under the Redmi Note 10 and will be company's most affordable offering under the Redmi sub-brand for 2021. Xiaomi had started the year by launching the Redmi 9 Power but, since then has focused on the Redmi Note 10 series launching four devices in the line-up.

Xiaomi has now posted a teaser poster for the smartphone which reveals the design of the upcoming smartphone, It confirms that the Redmi 10 will feature a quad rear camera setup. Earlier reports have suggested that the main camera used here might feature a 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera model at the back rectangular and has '50MP' camera printed on it.

The poster from Xiaomi also reveals the colour variants in which the new smartphone may arrive. The phone is likely to come in three colour variants and flaunt a glossy rear panel. On the front, the phone is tipped to feature a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The Redmi 10 is tipped to come with a MediaTek chipset. This is most likely to be the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Again, this is something Xiaomi is yet to confirm and will probably reveal closer to the launch. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It might take the Redmi 10 one of the most affordable smartphones with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is tipped to come in three configurations - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The colour options may include Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue. The Redmi 10 is also tipped to have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging support.

It will be interesting to see when and if Xiaomi brings this phone to India. The chances of that happening are now high given that the company has discontinued the base variants of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max.