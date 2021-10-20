Xiaomi to launch the Redmi Note 11 series on October 28

Redmi Note 11 series launch date was confirmed by Xiaomi on Wednesday. The smartphone maker had teased the upcoming smartphones earlier this month and has now officially confirmed that the device will be introduced on October 28. Xiaomi has shared a poster for the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series which confirms the upcoming launch. The same teaser poster also gives us some idea about the Redmi Note 11 smartphones.

The line-up, as expected, may include three smartphones - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. They will succeed this year's Redmi Note 10 smartphones. The major difference is that while the Redmi Note 10 series was introduced simultaneously in India, the Redmi Note 11 devices will be first unveiled in China. In fact, there is no word about when and if these smartphones will also be launched in India.

The Weibo post shared by Xiaomi reveals that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones have taken some inspiration from the recently launched iPhone 13 series and may come with flat metal edges and squarish corners. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have also been spotted on JD.com ahead of launch. Xiaomi will host the Redmi Note 11 series launch event on October 28 at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST).

The teaser confirms that the Redmi Note 11 will feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed in the centre. The JBL-tuned speaker grille, 3.5mm audio jack, and mic holes are placed on the top edge. The model teased in the poster will have a rectangular-shaped module which houses four lenses. However, there is a chance that the base Redmi Note 11 may come with a triple rear camera system.

A recent listing of the Redmi Note 11 series on JD.com suggested that the Redmi Bote 11 Pro+ will come in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, and Time Quiet Purple colour options. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is likely to have Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest, Shallow Meng Xinghe, and Time Quiet Purple colour options. There is no information about the Redmi Note 11 colour variants.

Earlier leaks have also suggested that Xiaomi may add 120W fast charging support on at least one of these Redmi Note 11 models. This could obviously be the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11 may have 33W fast charging support, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro may feature 67W fast charging support.