Xiaomi to raise $1.2 billion debit amid intensifying tech clampdown in China

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi aims to raise around $1.2 billion via debt issuance at a time when authorities are cracking down on China's technology giants. According to company's latest regulatory filings, it aims to issue $800 million worth of bonds due in 2031 with a coupon of 2.875 per cent per year. It will raise another $400 million of so-called green bonds with a 4.1 per cent coupon per year.

The proceeds will be used for "general corporate purposes," the filing says. These may include Xiaomi's efforts to expand to different categories. The electronics maker has already entered multiple markets by now and has recently unveiled its plans to break into categories such as electric vehicles. Xiaomi had said that it would announce its own electric car business and invest $10 billion over the next 10 years.

The Green bonds that the company plans to issue are the debt issued to raise money to support environmental projects. Xiaomi said the proceeds will go toward funding eligible projects under its "Green Finance Framework," an environmental scheme. At least of these projects can be Xiaomi's expansion into the electric vehicle category.

"The group may reallocate the use of the net proceeds of the bonds issue in response to unforeseen events or changing business conditions," Xiaomi said. Bonds will be issued to professional investors only, it said.

Interestingly, Xiaomi's announcement comes at a time when China has intensified scrutiny of the technology sector. Over the past year, the government has introduced a slew of legislation in areas from fintech to antitrust and data protection.

Xiaomi has also had its set to troubles lately. It was caught in the geopolitical tensions between the US and China. At the beginning of this year, the then Trump administration designated Xiaomi as one of several Communist Chinese military companies or CCMC. This meant that Americans were restricted from holding Xiaomi's stocks. However, that had changed in March when a Court order blocked the earlier directive.