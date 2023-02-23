Xiaomi to unveil MIUI 14 with some India-exclusive features on February 27

Xiaomi will officially unveil Android 13-based MIUI 14 at the MWC 2023 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain. This will come a day after the launch of the Xiaomi 13 Pro global variant on February 26. The company first introduced the MIUI 14 in China in December 2022, but the global iteration will include some tweaks. Xiaomi says that users in India will also get some country-specific features, but details remain unclear. To watch the official presentation, fans can follow Xiaomi India and global social media channels, including the YouTube page. India Today Tech and Fiiber YouTube will also cover the presentation, so you can follow our channels for the latest updates.

So far, some smartphones, including the Xiaomi 12 Pro, have already received Android 13-based MIUI 14, but the Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely be the first to ship with this OS version out-of-the-box.

When Xiaomi unveiled the MIUI 14 in China, the company promised better optimisations for third-party apps. It also carries less bloatware and there are some new features like four different app icon sizes, a simple toggle for silent mode, and real-time subtitles during video calls. Similar to previous iterations, the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 should include new animations and wallpapers.

Xiaomi will likely announce the rollout timeline, specific to the Indian market. Some of the latest smartphones eligible for the Android 13-based MIUI 14 update include Poco X5 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i series (already receiving), and Redmi K50i.

A day before the MIUI 14 presentation, Xiaomi will launch the global and Indian variants of Xiaomi 13 Pro. The phone is co-engineered with Leica to improve smartphone photography. Xiaomi started collaborating with Leica for the Xiaomi 12s Ultra, though the phone was never released to the general public. The upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase later.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14, and other features include 120W fast charging. It may also come with a 6.73-inch 2K display, a 4,820mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The phone will reportedly cost EUR 1,299 (around Rs 1,06,00), likely for the top variant. The India-specific model could be a lot more affordable as Xiaomi would hope to keep the Xiaomi 13 Pro more accessible. There are already some Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered phones in India, such as OnePlus 11, Galaxy S23 series, and iQOO 11.