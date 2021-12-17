Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Android 11 launched

Xiaomi has expanded its portfolio of Android TV devices with the launch of Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. The company has already been selling Mi Boxes and Mi Sticks in various markets, including India. An updated version of Xiaomi TV stick was spotted on FCC in September and now that product has been made official. Xiaomi didn't make any announcement in this regard but the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in question is now listed on the company's global website.

Since Xiaomi has stopped using the Mi branding for its products now, the stick is called Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. It looks exactly like the FCC photos from earlier this year. The stick and remote both come in black. The remote has two branded buttons, one for Prime Video and one for Netflix. Xiaomi may change these buttons depending on the country.

The big update on the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, as the name itself suggests, is the support for 4K video playback. The previous stick from Xiaomi only supported 1080p resolution. It has, however, launched a smart box which supports 4K resolution. You will, of course, need a 4K compatible TV to make use of the new Xiaomi stick. The 4K support allows the Xiaomi TV stick to compete with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV.

It runs Android TV 11 and has hardware decoding support for AV1 and VP9. The smartphone maker didn't specify exactly which SoC is used and there is also no word on when and where the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be available to purchase. In India, it can be priced between Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,499.

You will have to make a few compromises for that aggressive price. Xiaomi hasn't included an SD card slot or extra USB port on the stick. It offers 8GB of internal storage and there is no way to increase that.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch the Xiaomi 12 series in China later this month. The line-up is expected to have three smartphones - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. All three smartphones are likely to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.