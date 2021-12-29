Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 launched at roughly Rs 5000

Xiaomi released three smartphones in its 12 Series just before the end of the year: the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12. Also, at the event, Xiaomi also unveiled a few additional devices, including the Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3.

The Xiaomi TWS Earphones bring Active Noise Cancellation. It can reportedly cancel up to 40 dB noise around you. It utilises a triple microphone system that also comes with transparency mode. It allows you to hear some of the outside noise when you need to talk to someone next to you.

Xiaomi claims up to 7-hours on a single charge with ANC off and 30 hours with the charging case. The case can be charged via USB-C or wirelessly via any compatible Qi charger. The buds are IP55 dust and waterproof.

The new Buds 3 is the base model within the series, with the Pro variant launching earlier this year. The Chinese tech giant's latest TWS earbuds also feature pressure sensitive touch control and can connect with two devices at the same time as well. This is the first device in the market to support LHDC 4.0 that helps in improving the audio quality.

Each individual earbud weighs just 4.6 grams and is equipped with a dual magnetic dynamic driver that enables it to deliver HiFi audio. For its noise cancellation, the newly launched wireless earphones also support three ANC modes that users can choose depending on the scenario.

Xiaomi claims that its new earbuds will offer "flagship-level" noise reduction and features including HiFi sound quality. Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 are priced at CNY 449 (approx. Rs. 5,300).

In addition to the True Wireless Earphones 3, the company has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Watch S1. The smartwatch is said to be aimed at business users and professionals who are looking for a premium option, with a solid construction and a circular design.

The watch has health-monitoring sensors like heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, as well as a sleep-tracking feature. It has 117 sports modes to track and is 5ATM waterproof. For payments, there's an integrated NFC module, as well as a microphone and speaker for calls made through your associated phone.

The Watch S1 is powered by a 470 mAh battery. According to Xiaomi, the battery can last up to 12 days with mixed usage. Xiaomi's smartwatch costs CNY 1,049 (approx. Rs. 12,000) with the rubber wristband. The Leather strap models come at CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs. 14,000).