Xiaomi Watch S1 is the next smartwatch from the company, may launch early next year

Last month, @stufflistings and Digital Chat Station revealed that Xiaomi had certified the Watch S, a new brand for the company. Now, 91mobiles and the same leaker state that Xiaomi is preparing to release a smartwatch under that brand as soon as Q1 2022.

The smartwatch is called Xiaomi Watch S1. Xiaomi is expanding the range following the release of Mi Watch Color, Watch Revolve, Mi Watch Revolve Active, and others. 91mobiles speculates that the wearable could be priced relatively affordable, as is the case with Xiaomi in smartphones and other products.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has also revealed the markets where this smartwatch will be available, with India also on the list, but this is not certain as of now.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 is said to launch in Q1 2022 and will be available in Europe, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore markets. It is also set to debut in India but is not confirmed at the moment. Unfortunately, the hardware specifications of the smartwatch have not been revealed at the moment but we should learn newer details as we inch closer to the launch.

All information so far points to Xiaomi abandoning its 'Mi' branding for future smartwatches, though. Currently, Xiaomi still sells the Mi Watch and Mi Watch Lite in Europe, which will probably be the last smartwatches to carry this branding. The same will probably apply to Xiaomi's Mi True Wireless series of earbuds as well.

In related Xiaomi news, market research agency, Canalys, released a new report which shows that Xiaomi is growing rapidly in Latin America. For the third quarter of 2021, the Chinese manufacturer is the third-largest smartphone brand in the region by shipments.

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Watch 2 Lite in Germany. The budget smartwatch is priced at 69.99 (approx. Rs. 6,000). The Watch 2 Lite has a typical square-shaped design with curved corners. The display is surrounded by fairly thick bezels, although they are not as thick as the older Redmi smartwatches. It comes with a 1.55-inch display with touchscreen support and a 360 x 320 resolution.