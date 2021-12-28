Xiaomi Watch S1 with AMOLED display, 117 sports mode launched, price starts at around Rs 13,000

Xiaomi's grand launch to showcase its products for the coming year was held today in China. The Chinese tech major introduced a whole new lineup of products, ranging from flagship smartphones to laptops. Among these is Xiaomi's latest premium smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S1.

The new wearable from the house of Xiaomi was long hinted at, and we knew much of what to expect even before the launch. However, now that things are official, we know for a fact how the new Xiaomi smartwatch looks and what it promises to offer in terms of quality and functionality.

For starters, the Xiaomi Watch S1 sports a complete round form factor, unlike the squarish watches best represented by the Apple Watch. This circular dial comes with a sapphire glass touch display on the top that looks rather stylish, at least in the images. It is attached to a stainless steel body and features a leather strap. There are two physical buttons on the right edge.

As for its specifications, the Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display on top with 326 pixels per inch (ppi). It features 5ATM water resistance, 117 sports modes and GNSS positioning for movement tracking during outdoor activities. Xiaomi promises a 12-day battery life on the Watch S1 with sports usage. At rest, this battery life goes up to 24 days. The Watch S1 also supports wireless charging.

Xiaomi has launched a total of three variants of the Watch S1. One of these, coloured all Black, has been priced at CNY 1099 (or about Rs 13,000). Two others, with a silver-finish dial and a brown and a blue strap, have been priced at CNY 1199 each, meaning about Rs 14,000.

It is not clear if or when the smartwatch will be available in Xiaomi's global markets. Though we can expect its global debut anytime in the first quarter of the coming year. With that, Xiaomi will attempt to extend its presence in the wearable space, a segment that all major smartphone manufacturers are attempting to crack in the coming year.

