Xiaomi working on Mi 6 2021 edition with small screen and it should cost less than iPhone 12 mini

Apple's iPhone 12 mini disaster hasn't shaken Xiaomi's belief in compact smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly working on a re-modelled Mi 6 smartphone for 2021 which is expected to have a small screen and of course, will be a lot more affordable than the iPhone 12 mini. The launch will be similar to the Redmi Note 8 2021 which was also updated for the current audience.

The original 2017 Xiaomi Mi 6 had a display size of 5.15 inches. It may have been the perfect screen size for that time but, will definitely fall under the compact or small category now. Most smartphones have screens close to 6.5-inches. This is largely because of the increased media consumption on smartphones.

We expect the Mi 6 to cost significantly less than the iPhone 12 mini and that's something that may work in Xiaomi's favour.

To recall, the Mi 6 featured a 5.15-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels at a pixel density of 428 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The smartphone was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Mi 6 was powered by a 3350mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Mi 6 supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

On the camera front, the smartphone had a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 1.25-micron, and a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a pixel size of 2.0-micron. There was an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Apple had decided to experiment with the screen size of its phone with last year's iPhone 12 mini which was a rare mini smartphone in a long time. The move did not go well though. The tech giant has failed to sell the iPhone 12 mini and has recently decided to stop its production. It was expected that the debacle might demotivate Android smartphones who may not experiment with the form factor but, Xiaomi seems to be thinking differently.

The only compact smartphone to launch in the Android ecosystem recently is the Google Pixel 4a. It will be interestingly to see how Xiaomi's Mi 6 2021 is received, especially in India.