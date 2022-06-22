XiaomiBook S 12.4 2-in-1 laptop with Windows 11, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor launched

Xiaomi has unveiled a new tablet-cum-laptop or 2-in-1 PC, dubbed XiaomiBook S 12.4, globally. The new Windows 11-powered XiaomiBook S 12.4 comes with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, a 7nm chipset from the Snapdragon 865 generation instead of an Intel processor. The screen has considerable bezels on all sides to prevent accidental touches. The India-specific details of the XiaomiBook S 12.4 remain unclear.

XiaomiBook S 12.4 price

As mentioned, the XiaomiBook S 12.4 will debut in select global markets, and its price is set at EUR 699, which translates to roughly Rs 57,300 in India. However, if the 2-in-1 notebook arrives in India, it may be priced aggressively to gain an edge over rivals like Asus and even Samsung.

The XiaomiBook S 12.4 comes in a single Dark Grey colour.

XiaomiBook S 12.4 specifications

As the name suggests, the XiaomiBook S 12.4 comes with a 12.4-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2560x1600 pixels (WQHD+) resolution. The LCD screen also offers a 16:10 aspect ratio, and there's Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display even offers 500 nits of brightness with 244ppi.

Under the hood, the XiaomiBook S 12.4 packs the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen processor with Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage. On the back, we get a 13-megapixel rear camera, while the 5-megapixel front camera is capable of capturing 1080p video for video calls. The notebook includes dual microphones with Qualcomm Aqstic ECNS support and users can enjoy an "immersive audio experience" with dual speakers.

In terms of thickness, the XiaomiBook S 12.4 measures 8.95mm and weighs roughly 720 grams. Xiaomi says the Xiaomi Book S 12.4 Keyboard and Xiaomi Smart Pen are sold separately.

Connectivity options on the body include Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a "high-speed" USB-C port for charging. The PC will also get a TF card slot for extra storage. The laptop is touted to offer 13.4 hours of battery life (with 150nits brightness, 50 per cent volume, no keyboard connection, and no Wi-Fi connection).