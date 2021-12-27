Xiaomi's first car likely to come in 2024, possibly ahead of Apple Car launch in 2025

Xiaomi is well on track to launch its first car and may actually introduce it before Apple's self-driven car. The Chinese smartphone maker announced its first electric car earlier this year. It has already registered a company for the same and initially plan to launch the first car by 2026. Now, Xiaomi founder and CEO, Lei Jun has confirmed on social media that the first Xiaomi car will launch in 2024. That's almost two years before the initial plan.

This also means that Xiaomi's first car will launch before Apple's planned car. Apple has been working on a self-driving car for the past few years now and has lately accelerated the development process. Apple Watch software executive Kevin Lynch is now overseeing the process and is pushing for a car with a full self-driving system in the first version.

With the change in leadership, Apple plans to launch its self-driving car in four years, about 12 months earlier than its initial plan. However, the 2025 launch depends on Apple engineer's ability to complete the self-driving system -- an ambitious task on that schedule.

Apart from Xiaomi and Apple, Oppo is also believed to be working on a self-driving car. Clearly, Xiaomi is leading the race as of now.

There have been reports suggesting that Lei Jun may leave Xiaomi's smartphone business to take care of the smart car division. However, the Xiaomi executive has dismissed the rumours saying that smartphones are still the core business of the company, and he will always have a soft spot for smartphones in his heart forever.

He also confirmed that Xiaomi will look to provide a compact and a large screen flagship phone option to its customers going forward. He said that this strategy will be followed for Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 13 series in 2022. Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in China on December 28.

Jun went on to compare the Xiaomi 12 with iPhone 13 and claimed that Xiaomi 12 Pro will compete with iPhone 13 Pro Max. He said that Xiaomi will continue to make its own in-house chips which will further improve its products in the future.