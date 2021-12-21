Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold 2 may use same Samsung display as Oppo Find N

Xiaomi introduced its first foldable smartphone, Mi Mix Fold, in March this year. The device was limited to China and never arrived in other markets including India. The smartphone maker is now working on a Mi Mix Fold successor and plans to equip it with the same Samsung display that was recently used on Oppo Find N - another phone which hasn't launched in India yet.

The phone has already gone for a few certifications which suggest that the Mi Mix Fold 2 might be launched in mid-2022. Xiaomi is yet to reveal anything about this phone officially but, one can hope that it is not restricted to just the China market, like its predecessor.

The new Mix Fold phone is likely to use a Samsung-made internal folding screen, with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on top - just like the Galaxy Fold 3 and Oppo Find N. The UTG ensures flexibility and durability by injecting special materials into a sheet of glass that's only 30 microns thick during processing, much thinner than traditional smartphone display glass.

The thinness of this display allows the smartphone makers to use I as a foldable screen. This is not as durable as the Gorilla Glass that doesn't fold, but still gives some protection.

It's the implementation that can differ from both Samsung and Oppo. Samsung foldable phones have a visible crease running between the screen while Oppo has managed to get rid of that by using a different hinge.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold 2 is tipped to feature a 8.1-inch screen with high refresh rate. The phone may support 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the Mix Fold 2's hinge is allegedly going to be redesigned and upgraded compared to its predecessor's.