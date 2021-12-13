Xiaomi's new battery technology will ensure extra 100 minutes of battery life on phones

Xiaomi has revealed a new battery technology which is claimed to increase the battery backup on its smartphones by about 100 minutes. The Chinese smartphone maker posted on Weibo that its R&D team has been working on this tech and it could be used on its smartphones as early as next year. Xiaomi claims that with the help of this new technology, it has been able to increase the silicon content inside the battery about three times and thereby ensuring more efficient capacity storage.

With the implementation of this tech, Xiaomi phones will have an extra 10 per cent mAh battery without increasing the size of the pack. This additional power will provide 100 minutes of additional runtime on a single charge. The packaging technology has also been revamped, which has further improved space efficiency. The post suggests that Xiaomi has angled the PCM (protection circuit module) at 90-degrees instead of the flat position. It will help the smartphone maker save some space.

Xiaomi has also equipped the new battery with a fuel gauge chip that relies on advanced algorithms improving safety and the life span of the cells as it monitors overnight charging. This reduces the harm caused to the battery in an overcharged state when the handset is plugged in for too long. Apart from this, the battery pack will also have some additional sensors to control the temperature and ensure that the battery doesn't heat up.

The first mass-produced batteries of this kind should come around the second half of next year. We should expect Xiaomi to provide more information about this new battery technology as an official rollout nears.

It's definitely a step in the right direction though. Battery has been a big focus point for most smartphone makers over the last two to three years. However, little innovations have been made in this department. The companies either increase the size of the battery pack to offer more mAh power or use fast charging technology to woo customers.

With Xiaomi trying to deliver more battery backup from the same size pack, others may be forced to rethink their strategy.