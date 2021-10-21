Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi K50 Pro+ may come with Snapdragon 898 SoC

Xiaomi may become the first smartphone brand to launch a device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched multiple smartphones as part of its Redmi K40 line-up earlier this year. Some of these smartphones were launched in India as part of the Mi 11 series. Xiaomi is now set to update the Redmi K series in its domestic market with the Redmi K50 smartphones. It may launch multiple smartphones like Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+.

Interestingly, a new leak suggests that the Redmi K50 Pro+ might be the first smartphone to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. The chipset is yet to be announced by Qualcomm but will power many flagship smartphones, once it arrives. The flagship SoC is likely to launch in December at the Qualcomm Summit. Xiaomi may also look to bring this smartphone to India at some point, albeit with a different name.

The leak further suggests that the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro+ may come in both 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. Xiaomi is also said to pack a 5000 mAh battery inside the K50 Pro+. There is no word on the charging support here, but, one can expect Xiaomi to provide either 67W or 120W fast charging support. These two charging standards seem to be Xiaomi's go-to options for the upcoming premium smartphones.

On the camera front, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone may feature a 108-megapixel main sensor. The camera system will also include a telescopic zoom camera or a periscope camera. Xiaomi has used a 48-megapixel telephoto camera sensor in the past for its Mi smartphones. Time will tell if opts for a high resolution sensor on the Redmi K50 Pro+ or decides to go for a usual sensor.

Apart from this, you can also expect a 120Hz AMOLED display with an optical fingerprint scanner. That's also a change for Xiaomi as it has been using side mounted fingerprint scanners on its phones for a while now.

It's worth mentioning that Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of this device or any details about it. However, we should expect to hear more about the phone as the launch nears.