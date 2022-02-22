Yamaha launches new range of wireless headphones in India, price starts at Rs 4,890

Popular Japanese brand Yamaha has launched an all-new range of headphones and earphones in India. Yamaha has launched a total of six audio products which include three over-ear wireless headphones with noise-cancellation and three wireless noise-canceling neckbands. The devices have been launched in different shapes and sizes and come with different features and price tags. The company says that the new headphones allow listeners to enjoy authentic music and True Sound experiences through proprietary adaptive technologies, wherever they may go.

Talking about the new line-up of audio products, Venkatesh P Manyam, Manager, Home Audio Division, Yamaha Music India, said, "By adapting to each person and his or her surroundings, our headphones allow listeners to stay true to themselves and truly enjoy the music that shapes them. Now, with our new line of headphones, from the moment you wake up and head out for the day, to when you return home and relax with your favorite shows at night, Yamaha is there for you with unparalleled audio every step of the way."

Yamaha headphones and neckbands: Price and availability

The Yamaha YH-L700 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with 3D Sound, Head Tracking has been launched in India at Rs 43,300. The YH-E700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones is priced at Rs 29,900, the YH-E500A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones over-ear is priced at Rs 14,800, EP-E70A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earphones neckband is priced at Rs 23,600, EP-E50A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earphones neckband is priced at Rs 12,400, EP-E30A Wireless Earphones neckband is priced at Rs 4890. All Yamaha headphones will be available online on Amazon, Yamaha Music store and Bajaao.com

Yamaha headphones and neckbands: Specifications

The top of the line model YH-L700A wireless noise-canceling headphones comes with features including Head tracking and 3D sound Advanced ANC. Yamaha says that unlike typical noise-canceling, which can degrade the sound, Advanced ANC analyzes and removes background noise while keeping the music signal pure and untouched. The noise-canceling models include Ambient Sound mode, which will let users stay aware of their surroundings.

All the headphones are equipped with Listening Care, a technology that allows listeners to hear the full-range sound from high to low frequencies even at low volume settings. All of the new headphones feature app control, in addition to simple controls to make phone calls, activate your favorite voice assistant, and control your music with easy-to-find buttons. Each model offers a carrying case, charging cables, and extended battery life. Additional features and accessories vary by model.