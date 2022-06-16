Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS earbuds in India, price starts at Rs 8,490

Popular audio company Yamaha has launched two earbuds in the Indian market. The TW-E3B and TW-E5B are the company's new additions to its newly launched TWS portfolio. Yamaha, which is primarily known for musical instruments in the audio industry, forayed into the TWS market with a neckband and a couple of true wireless earphones last year. The TW-E3B and TW-E5B come with Yamaha's philosophy of 'True Sound', with the promise of bringing the listener closer to the music through a variety of features and technologies. The earbuds are equipped with care features that takes into consideration the special sensitivity characteristics of the human ear.

Talking about the new launch, Venkatesh Prasad Manyam- Business Head, AV Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Music India, "Since True wireless earbuds fall into the highest-selling category due to their mobility and versatile use, Yamaha has taken excessive care while designing TW-E3B and TW- E5B so that its users can stay connected to music without harming their hearing capacity due to excessive use over a period of time."



Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS earbuds: Price and availability

The Yamaha TW-E3B has been launched at Rs 8490 in India and the TW-E5B is priced at Rs 14,900. The earbuds are available in black and blue colours and the earbuds will be available for purchase on Amazon and the official website of YouTube.

Yamaha TW-E3B and TW-E5B TWS earbuds: Specifications

Yamaha TW is powered by a High-quality audio codec, Qualcomm aptX, that supports SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm's advanced aptX audio for higher sound quality. The TW-E3B's compact housing ensures a snug fit, even for small ears. It comes with four different size ear tips to ensure a custom fit to different ear structures. The insert housing has a non-slip coating for a secure fit. It ensures an overall comfortable fit that prevents fatigue even after long hours of listening. The earbuds are available in four colours- Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black.

All major controls, such as play, pause, skip, and volume buttons, are placed on the earphones itself so that users don't have to take their phones out frequently. Alternatively, the users can manage controls through Yamaha's Headphones Controller app.