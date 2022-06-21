YogiFi launches a smart yoga mat that helps correct your posture

On the occasion of Yoga day, YogiFi has launched a new smart yoga mat called YogiFi Gen 2. This second-generation yoga mat is an enhanced version of the previously launched YogiFi aiMat and offers a host of smart features including posture correction. YogiFi says its smart mat has a "global footprint of userbase in 17 nations globally."

One of the key highlights of this smart yoga mat is its enhanced posture tracking, which provides step-by-step instructions and real-time corrections with feedback. The all-new YogiFi Gen 2 also offers a variety of Asanas or posture and bodyweight workouts.

The smart yoga mat is equipped with multi-workout tracking and rep counting features. The company claims that the Gen 2 smart yoga mat has "managed to provide human touch for people wishing to have an interactive 1-on-1 session with certified coaches across the world."

Keeping in mind users' privacy, the YogiFi Gen 2 doesn't include any camera to record users usage and the kind of asanas that they do. The company claims that "user session data is only used to personalize user experience and enhance AI feedback."

"Yoga is a gift from India to the World. We are wrapping this special gift by unifying the best of ancient science and modern technology to get more people onto the mat every day and build an evidence-based yoga system that can help in eradicating the lifestyle disease in the world. We are excited to announce the availability of second generation of YogiFi Smart Mat and currently accepting the pre-orders for the delivery before Independence day. We are proud to share that YogiFi Smart Mat is a Made-in-India product," founder Muralidhar Somisetty said.

