You can now play some PC games on your Xbox, thanks to Nvidia

If you have ever wanted to play PC games on your console, Nvidia has made it possible with its latest GeForce Now streaming service. Now available on Microsoft Edge browser for Xbox consoles, Nvidia GeForce Now will allow users to access Steam PC games, although in beta. Nvidia said there are more than 1,000 PC games available at launch but you need to have a Steam account and subscription, if required, to play games.

GeForce Now uses a browser to stream games, much like the Xbox Cloud Gaming service called xCloud. However, the former lets you bring Steam PC games to Xbox consoles, something xCloud does not let you do yet. Microsoft recently said that it will bring full PC games to its Xbox consoles, but it seems that will take more time than expected. So, if you want to stream PC games on your Xbox, Nvidia's GeForce Now is the best way to go.

Some Xbox owners have been, however, playing PC games on their consoles through software like Parsec, which is essentially a remote desktop app that allows PC streaming on a browser. But it relies on the PC, so any interruption there will hamper your gaming experience. I would suggest you move to GeForce Now to get access to PC games. Sure, the catalogue may be limited, but it has games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, and League of Legends and they are appealing enough for now.

GeForce Now supports mouse and keyboard inputs on Xbox, which is good because you are not tied to the console ecosystem with native controllers. However, with mouse and keyboard, the latency is higher when playing FPS titles than with native controllers on your Xbox.

Nvidia's GeForce Now service will be available for free for an hour-long session, but you will have to subscribe after that. The streaming happens at 1080p resolution, which is good for most HD and 4K TVs of medium sizes. Nvidia will let users of its RTX 3080 GPU access the GeForce Now service. The company also has suggested minimum requirements for the GeForce Now and they include a 15Mbps internet connection for streaming 720p games at up to 60fps, while for 1080p 60fps streaming, a 25Mbps internet connection may be required. The device also needs to have less than 40ms latency from an Nvidia data centre, and if you live afar, a latency of 80ms is allowed.