You can now use Google Pay to pay with a tap of your phone

Google Pay has launched a new function for its users, named Tap to Pay. As the name suggests, the function will allow users to simply tap their phones to a POS machine in order to make payments. The Tap to Pay option will work through UPI for fund transfers.

Announcing the new feature, Google says that Tap to Pay "brings the seamless convenience of Tap to Pay to UPI." We have mostly seen this functionality on bank cards, wherein users can simply tap the cards on the POS machine to make payments. Though a similar function is also present on Samsung Pay already.

The new ability has been launched on Google Pay in collaboration with Pine Labs. Google says that to complete a payment, all a user will need to do is tap their phone on the POS terminal and authenticate the payment from their phone, using their UPI PIN, making the process virtually instantaneous, as compared to scanning a QR code or entering the UPI-linked mobile number.

Google says that the functionality will be available to any UPI user who wants to use their NFC-enabled Android smartphone to transact using any Pine Labs Android POS terminal across the country. This was piloted with Reliance Retail and will now be available at other large merchants such as Future Retail and Starbucks.

Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head at Google Pay, commented on the development saying "Tap to Pay for UPI has profound implications for high traffic retail outlets, with queue management hassles poised to be greatly reduced, and taking digital payments at POS well beyond cards."