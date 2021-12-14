You can now watch movies with friends using SharePlay on Mac

Apple has finally released the long-awaited SharePlay feature for Macs with the latest macOS Monterey update. The latest update brings the firmware version up to 12.1, and it brings some other improvements to the Mac computer. But the most notable addition is SharePlay, which Apple announced back at WWDC earlier this year. SharePlay lets Mac users watch movies and listen to music in a FaceTime video call with friends.

The SharePlay feature's debut on the Mac, however, comes after a long delay. It did not arrive with the initial version of macOS Monterey for Macs and iOS 15 for iPhones. The best thing about SharePlay is that it lets a user of a Mac, iPhone, or iPad have a synced experience in FaceTime, watching content from Apple TV or listening to music on Apple Music. There are some third-party apps that support the SharePlay feature.

Here is how Apple describes SharePlay in the release notes of macOS Monterey 12.1:

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when you or your friends speak

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Apart from SharePlay, the macOS Monterey 12.1 also brings the Apple Music Voice Plan, which costs Rs 49 per month in India and lets users listen to music using only Siri, an interactive interface for the Photos app, and the nudity detection feature in the Messages app. Siri and Search on Mac now support commands about child protection from online abuse, especially in the form of exposure to nudity through messages.

In addition to letting you choose who will have access to your iCloud data after you die on the iPhone with iOS 15.2, the macOS Monterey will give Mac users the same privilege. What it means is that you can assign people who will gain access to your iCloud account with due permission from Apple after your demise. Additionally, the new macOS Monterey 12.1 update brings a horde of fixes, such as issues with HDR playback on YouTube, and their details are listed in the Apple release notes.