You will be banned on Airbnb if you are friends with already banned users

If you use Airbnb frequently, your association with an already banned member can make it difficult for you to book your stay. AirBnB bans users who are found violating the guidelines of the app by indulging in activities that are not acceptable. Although Airbnb's latest move is a bit absurd, the company has said in its defense that it will bolster the safety of the users.

According to a statement given by Airbnb to Motherboard, the company does ban users who are likely to travel with someone who has already been banned. However, the company did not reveal when this practice started or how often it occurs. The spokesperson for Airbnb stated that this is done as a "necessary safety precaution" and that referring to such bans as a result of association is overly simplistic. The company's process for implementing these bans are not transparent, and there have been instances where the company has apologized and admitted to making mistakes. Airbnb had mistakenly banned conservative journalist Lauren Southern because of being "closely associated" with "a person who isn't allowed to use Airbnb."

Airbnb, a company that lets people rent out their homes or stay in other people's homes, has a rule to restrict accounts of people who are likely to travel with someone who has been removed from the platform for safety reasons. This means if you have a friend who was banned from Airbnb for breaking the rules, and you often travel together, your account might also be restricted.

If this happens, you can try to request Airbnb to reverse the decision, but there's a catch. The person you're "closely associated" with (the banned friend) must have their ban reversed first. This means your friend needs to convince Airbnb that they're sorry for what they did and won't do it again. If they're successful, then you can also use Airbnb again.

Alternatively, Airbnb might reverse the decision if they determine that the person you're "closely associated" with isn't actually closely associated with the banned user. This means if you can prove that you don't really know the banned user well, you might be able to use Airbnb again.

However, this policy can leave users in a suit if they happen to know someone who was rightfully banned from Airbnb. Even if you didn't do anything wrong yourself, you might still be punished because of your association with the banned user.This policy was recently revealed by Vice, a news outlet that investigates different topics and shares them with the public.