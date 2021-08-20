You will have to pay around Rs 36,000 to fix a broken Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen

Samsung replaced its iconic Note line-up with the foldable smartphones earlier this month. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 start a new era for Samsung with focus on foldable devices. Both the phones come with impressive features that allow them to compete with mainstream Android flagship smartphones. Samsung has also priced the Flip 3 quite aggressively at Rs 84,999 providing the users with an alternative. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Fold 3 will cost you Rs 1,49,999 in the country.

The latter might be too expensive for most buyers. Even if they are able to afford this sum, the repair cost can put a hole in the pocket. Samsung India website is yet to reflect the repair cost of Galaxy Fold 3 screen but, according to The Verge, fixing the interior of the Galaxy Fold 3 after the one-year warranty will cost $479 (around Rs 36,000). The same for Galaxy Z Flip 3 will set you back by $369 (around Rs 27,500).

The external displays of both these smartphones are relatively affordable. The outer screen of the Galaxy Fold 3 can be replaced for $149 (around Rs 11,000) while for the Flip 3 costs $99 (around Rs 7,300).

In India, Samsung has announced that customers will be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. This will provide them cover against screen damage for the first year but, if the display is broke beyond the mentioned period, they should be ready to pay a handsome amount.

In fact, the repair cost for India might be more than what it is in the US market. As per the Samsung India website, the repair cost for main display on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is Rs 45,004 while for the sub-display is Rs 7,396. The main display for last year's Galaxy Z Flip costs Rs 33,394 while for the sub display you will have to pay Rs 20,086.

The prices are higher than the traditional smartphones because of the different displays used by Samsung and the engineering that goes behind making a foldable smartphone.