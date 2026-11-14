Your chatbot just got a credit card: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet for autonomous shopping

Previously, AI shopping assistants could help users research items, compare prices, and find links, but still required a human to manually enter payment details and finalize the order. ChatGPT Wallet removes that final hurdle, allowing agents to book travel, order groceries, or buy retail goods autonomously once given instructions.

To address security concerns around automated spending, the feature operates within user-defined boundaries. Users maintain control over their linked cards and can set spending limits, require final confirmation before a transaction goes through, or authorise specific types of recurring purchases.

Now your dot can securely complete purchases on your behalf—with your approval. With ChatGPT Wallet, agents pay without access to your actual card details. Every purchase requires a security check. ChatGPT Wallet is rolling out starting today to dots, for Pro subscribers in the US. https://t.co/OnAl3SKQ3n — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) November 13, 2026

The launch positions OpenAI directly in the rapidly growing "agentic commerce" space, competing with traditional payment processors and tech rivals racing to build autonomous financial tools. By integrating payments directly into the chat interface, OpenAI aims to turn ChatGPT into an all-in-one personal assistant capable of taking real-world action.

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How ChatGPT Wallet works

One-time setup: Users add an eligible credit or debit card once through a secure setup form in their ChatGPT settings or during a conversation—never by typing card numbers directly into a chat. Banks may require a one-time verification step.

Agent checkout: When a user asks their dot agent to buy an item or book a service, the AI locates the product and prepares the checkout screen.

Biometric approval: Before any money moves, the user receives a prompt showing the merchant, items, total cost, and selected card. The user must explicitly approve each purchase using device biometrics such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan.

Tokenised payment: Once approved, the card network issues a single-use payment token—a substitute virtual card number with its own security code and expiration date—allowing the agent to complete the transaction securely through the merchant's standard checkout.

At launch, ChatGPT Wallet is available exclusively to adult ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States with eligible US-issued cards. OpenAI is not charging transaction fees, leaving pricing, delivery, and returns directly between the shopper and the merchant.