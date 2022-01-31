Your WhatsApp backup may soon have limited space on Google Drive

Google may soon limit the storage it provides for your WhatsApp chat backup on Google Drive. There are hints of a limited storage plan under works which may become the default for all WhatsApp users on Android going forward. Users will then have to pay for extra storage for chat backups once the designated limit is crossed.

The feature has been spotted in development by WABetaInfo. A screenshot of it shows multiple strings mentioning changes to Google Drive and its storage allocated to WhatsApp chat backups. The strings clearly mention a variable associated with phrases like "Backup limit is" and "Google Drive backup changing." Alongside, the strings also show new user alerts around the development, including "Google Drive almost full" and "Google Drive limit reached."

A related feature was also hinted at in October last year. In effect, the feature will allow users to select the kind of messages and media they want to upload to their Google Drive as chat backup. Since Google currently offers unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups right now, such an ability immediately raised suspicion of a future restriction in the allotted storage.

WhatsApp backup on Google Drive: Possible changes

There is no information on a paid storage plan as of now, or how much storage Google will designate to the chat backup. What Apple does for iPhones, is use the free 5GB iCloud storage against WhatsApp backups. Once that limit is reached, often quickly, users can buy the regular iCloud+ storage to increase the allowance for more WhatsApp files as well as other phone data.

If Google follows a similar plan, WhatsApp backup on Android phones may soon start getting accounted against the free 15GB it offers to every Google Drive user. As and when this limit is reached, users will have to buy Google One plans starting at Rs 130 per month for an extra 100GB.

When the feature is brought into effect, WhatsApp will be the latest in line to be cut off from unlimited Google Drive support. Google earlier stopped similar unlimited storage support for Google Photos. The change was brought into effect in June last year. After unlimited backup support for years, images and videos on Google Photos now count towards your 15GB of free storage on Google Drive.

This is another indicator that Google might lean towards a similar stance for WhatsApp backups. So just like iPhone users, those using WhatsApp on Android should be prepared to regulate chat backups going forward.