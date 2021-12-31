Your Zomato and Swiggy food orders may get costlier from January 1, here is why

If your favourite pastime is ordering food from Zomato and Swiggy, it may soon get costlier. From January, all food delivery apps will be liable to pay a 5 per cent goods and services tax, otherwise known as GST, on their restaurant services, per government orders. And this new charge may be offloaded to the users of these food delivery apps. That means you.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the 45th meeting of the GST Council held in September earlier this year, announced the change in tax regime for hyperlocal services. She proposed that platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato should pay GST on behalf of their partner restaurants, including cloud kitchens and central kitchens, whose services are available through their apps. The proposal was accepted and will now kick in from the first day of 2022, i.e. January 1.

The government believes this move will curb tax evasions by restaurants, which, before the new GST rules come into effect, are responsible for collecting and depositing GST. Restaurants charge their customers GST on each order placed through food delivery apps but fail to pay taxes to the government. Transferring the onus to food aggregators is aimed at minimising this practice.

What does this mean for you, though?

As a customer, you should be aware that when you place an order, your order attracts taxes. The government has transferred the responsibility of tax collection from restaurants to food aggregators, and this should ideally mean that there will be no extra charges for you. However, while neither Swiggy or Zomato can charge you over the proposed GST slab, they may introduce a fee, justifying the extra work that they are deemed to carry out on behalf of restaurants now.

Zomato, Swiggy, and other food delivery apps have not said anything yet about any extra charges, so, for now, you should not worry much.