YouTube adds new tool to help creators reach wider set of audience

YouTube has announced a new tool for creators to make it easier to increase their audience reach and help them grow. Users will now see a new tool that will allow a creator to convert up to 60 seconds from your own existing long-form YouTube videos and turn them into Shorts using all the same editing tools that they usually get on the platform.

On its support page, YouTube has mentioned that people will get to add text, filters, and other things. Creators will get timeline editor. The company says the update "will allow you to bring fresh life to your classic content and gives you a new way to engage your audience."

The platform also stated that users will also get an option to shoot additional videos with the Shorts camera and upload more videos from their gallery if they select a part of the video that is less than 60 seconds.

Do keep in mind that if you want to shoot or add gallery videos to Shorts, then you will have to hit the back arrow once in the editing screen after you've chosen your video segment.

YouTube also made it clear that your "Shorts created from VODs will link back to the original long-form videos so that people watching your Short can see the original video too." This seems like a great way to help content creators reach a wider set of audience by uploading the most interesting part of their long video in a small clip as it is easier to watch short videos instead of watching a very long video.

The company also asserted that only the original creator will be able to import the long-form videos into Shorts and the same option won't be available for other people who would want to use your content to create Shorts. The new tool for creators is being rolled out to both iOS and Android devices.

