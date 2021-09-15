YouTube Brandcast: More video viewers in India are now coming to YouTube to learn or improve their skills

YouTube watching patterns among users have evolved immensely during the pandemic. According to the data shared by the video platform, over 20 million Indians streamed their favourite YouTube content on their connected TVs, over 40 per cent growth since May last year as people spent more time at home. The data also notes that there was a high growth in watch times of cricket, comedy, beauty, and educational content through Connected TV, which highlights the increasing preference of users to tune into YouTube from their living rooms.

Google India revealed these data points at the sidelines of its second annual YouTube Brandcast 2021 event. Overall, 85 per cent of viewers have used the platform more than ever since the outbreak of Covid-19, and 93 per cent of YouTube viewers prefer watching content in Indic languages. The watch times of career videos on YouTube have grown by more than 60 per cent in May 2021 when compared to the same time last year. YouTube is now experiencing the emergence and growth of several new verticals within learning, such as farming, finance, food and engineering.

Around 85 per cent of video viewers go on YouTube to learn or improve their skills. Some channels are garnering sizable subscription bases, increasingly through which YouTube is empowering one of the largest learner communities in the country.

Furthermore, existing verticals like technology, beauty and comedy are evolving to serve hyper-local content in regional languages. With YouTube users increasingly utilising the platform for product awareness, research, and demos, brands are tapping into this unique cross-section of demand and engagement to target their customers where they spend time.

The Google-owned platform further noted that over 140 YouTube channels have over 10 million subscribers making the platform an asset in every marketer's arsenal due to its reach and engagement. As YouTube users are increasingly utilising the platform for product awareness, research and demos, brands are tapping into this cross-section of demand and engagement to target their customers where they spend time.

As of July 2021, videos in YouTube's Shorts player, which helps people watch short videos on YouTube, are receiving over 15 billion daily views, driving greater discovery, fan engagement and monetisation opportunities for creators.

YouTube Shorts allow users to create a 15-second or less short video and upload it on the platform. Users can also shoot different videos and stitch them together using the set of creator tools provided. Apart from this, users can also monitor the speed of their video and add music to their videos using YouTube's song library.