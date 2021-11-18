YouTube co-founder is not happy with platform's decision of removing dislikes from video

YouTube recently announced its decision to hide public dislike counts on videos, but the company co-founder doesn't seem to be happy with its new plan. YouTube announced a couple of weeks ago that it would stop displaying dislike counts on videos. This does not mean that users will not see the dislike button or will not be able to use it, it just means that the dislike count would not be visible to the visitors. However, third co-founder Javed Karim feels that the new development might lead to YouTube's downfall.

"Why would YouTube make this universally disliked change? There is a reason, but it's not a good one, and not one that will be publicly disclosed. The ability to easily and quickly identify bad content is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform. Why? Because not all user-generated content is good," Karim edited the description the first video ever uploaded to YouTube, a clip titled "Me at the zoo".

Karam said that the ability to identify good content is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform.

YouTube said that it will remove public dislikes to curb harassment and promote "respectful interactions between viewers and creators." For the longest time, YouTube has often been misused by people to take out their personal vendetta against an actor or an influencer. People from groups in large numbers and deliberately hit the dislike button in a video of a person they dislike.

"Earlier this year, we experimented with the dislike button to see whether changes could help better protect our creators from harassment, and reduce dislike attacks — where people work to drive up the number of dislikes on a creator's videos. As part of this experiment, viewers could still see and use the dislike button. But because the count was not visible to them, we found that they were less likely to target a video's dislike button to drive up the count. In short, our experiment data showed a reduction in dislike attacking behaviour," YouTube blog read.